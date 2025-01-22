Back to top

Textron (TXT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Textron (TXT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.61 billion, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +7.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Textron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Textron eAviation: $11 million versus $11.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems: $311 million compared to the $316.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation: $1.28 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.9% change.
  • Revenues- Finance: $11 million compared to the $11.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing: $3.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial: $869 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $850.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.
  • Segment Profit- Textron Aviation: $100 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.32 million.
  • Segment Profit- Bell: $110 million versus $136.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Textron Systems: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.77 million.
  • Segment profit- Industrial: $48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.66 million.
  • Segment profit- Manufacturing: $278 million versus $345.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Textron have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

