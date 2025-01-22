Back to top

Teledyne (TDY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Teledyne Technologies (TDY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.52, compared to $5.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.23, the EPS surprise was +5.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teledyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Instrumentation: $368.90 million compared to the $351.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $196.50 million compared to the $192.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Systems: $114.70 million compared to the $106.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Digital Imaging: $822.20 million versus $797.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Operating Income- Instrumentation: $100.80 million compared to the $96.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Digital Imaging: $90.80 million compared to the $134.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $56.40 million compared to the $55.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Engineered Systems: $9.80 million versus $10.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate expense: -$20.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$18.46 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging: $187.90 million versus $180.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation: $107.20 million compared to the $99.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $56.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.26 million.
Shares of Teledyne have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

