Amphenol (APH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.32 billion, up 29.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amphenol performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Communications Solutions: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.3% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $209.60 million versus $288.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $501.90 million compared to the $373.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions: $305.40 million compared to the $276.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Amphenol have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

