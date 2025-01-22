Back to top

Commerce (CBSH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH - Free Report) reported revenue of $422.08 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +7.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.8% compared to the 57.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets): 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Book value per share: $24.84 compared to the $25.90 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average total interest earning assets: $30.63 billion versus $30.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier I Leverage Ratio: 12.3% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-accrual loans: $18.28 million compared to the $17.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $155.44 million versus $156.04 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income: $268.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $263.27 million.
  • Trust fees: $56.35 million versus $55.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Bank card transaction fees: $47.81 million compared to the $48.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Deposit account charges and other fees: $25.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.41 million.
Shares of Commerce have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

