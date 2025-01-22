We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
McDonald's Extends Partnership With Cognizant, Boosts Digital Growth
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH - Free Report) , laid upon the foundation curated in 2017.
This revolutionary partnership between the two companies underscores their dedication to technological excellence and innovative solutions, ensuring better customer success in the restaurant industry.
MCD stock inched up 0.6% during Tuesday’s trading session.
More on McDonald's Renewed Partnership
Per the renewed agreement, Cognizant will continue to support McDonald's in various important enterprise areas, including Global Finance Systems and Human Capital Management. These aspects encompass payroll processing, franchisee management, master data management and legal applications.
Cognizant will be bringing its product expertise, digital engineering and unique quality assurance services, along with innovations in Cloud, Enterprise AI and Generative AI, to the table. By leveraging the leading-edge technology and innovative offerings, the primary focus will be to enhance McDonald's’ staff enablement, customer experience and operational efficiency.
Per JT Scott, vice president of Global Technology Enterprise Products & Platforms at McDonald's, “Cognizant has been an invaluable partner in helping us streamline our enterprise applications across major markets and further our journey to the cloud. The next several years will undoubtedly bring exciting advancements as we continue working together to embrace new technologies and innovation.”
Extensive Array of Strategic Initiatives Boost MCD’s Growth
McDonald’s has a presence in more than 100 countries, which underscores its strategic efforts including sustained product innovation, geographic expansion, loyalty program and digital initiatives. The company continues to excel in delivering a superior customer experience with notable operational improvements, improved service times and increased customer satisfaction across most major markets.
Furthermore, its continuous efforts to improve its performance in International Operated Markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, intend to drive comps growth in these markets through the introduction of value meals, customization of the menu to local customer tastes, reimaging of restaurants, efficient marketing and promotions, improved service and increased convenience via delivery and digitalized presence.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of MCD have gained 11.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 13.2% growth. Headwinds in the form of macroeconomic challenges, coupled with elevated commodity and wage costs, are marring prospects. However, the company expects the initiatives mentioned above to drive growth in the upcoming periods. It expects to open 50,000 restaurants by 2027.
