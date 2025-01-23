Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Banner (BANR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Banner (BANR - Free Report) reported revenue of $160.57 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +9.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62% compared to the 63.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $39.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.25 million.
  • Total non-performing loans: $36.96 million versus $46.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $14.97 billion compared to the $15.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs / Average loans receivable: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $140.54 million versus $136.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $20.04 million versus $17.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent): $143.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.06 million.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $3.69 million compared to the $2.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Banner have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

