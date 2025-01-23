We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Shopify (SHOP) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) standing at $106.37, reflecting a +0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 3.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Shopify in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.72 billion, up 27.02% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Shopify is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.69.
Meanwhile, SHOP's PEG ratio is currently 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.6.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
