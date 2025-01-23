We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) ending at $9.71, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 2.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.36% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 30% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $215.5 million, showing a 928.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.97, so one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.