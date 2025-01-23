We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Costamare (CMRE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.07, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 6.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Costamare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Costamare is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $505.33 million, showing a 2.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Costamare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Costamare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.39 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, positioning it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.