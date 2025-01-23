We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) closed at $16.24, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.28%.
Heading into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 2.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $276.5 million, showing a 68.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.41% higher. Right now, Diversified Energy Company PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.91 of its industry.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
