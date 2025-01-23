We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $187.99, indicating a +1.54% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games have depreciated by 0.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.58, showcasing a 18.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.39 billion, indicating a 3.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
TTWO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +5.2%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Take-Two Interactive presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Take-Two Interactive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 73.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.
Meanwhile, TTWO's PEG ratio is currently 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTWO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.