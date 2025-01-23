We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
OneSpan (OSPN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.09, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had gained 2.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 42.11% increase from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, OneSpan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.01, which means OneSpan is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.