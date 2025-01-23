We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TJX (TJX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $122.57, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 2.68% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.19 billion, indicating a 1.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $56.2 billion, which would represent changes of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, TJX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.
Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 3.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.