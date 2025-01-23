We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SkyWest (SKYW) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) reached $116.06, with a +1.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the regional airline had gained 11.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2025. On that day, SkyWest is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 321.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $903.97 million, indicating a 20.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. At present, SkyWest boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SkyWest has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.36.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.