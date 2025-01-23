Back to top

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI - Free Report) closed at $13.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 23.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Rigetti Computing, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.4 million, indicating a 28.99% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

