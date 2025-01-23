We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
QuickLogic (QUIK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $9.36, indicating a -1.37% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.
Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers witnessed a gain of 2.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, QuickLogic is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.1 million, showing a 18.45% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. QuickLogic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, QuickLogic is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.23.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.