SM Energy (SM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The latest trading session saw SM Energy (SM - Free Report) ending at $41.78, denoting a -0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.28%.
Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 11.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of SM Energy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.92, marking a 23.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $866.57 million, showing a 42.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.47% increase. SM Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, SM Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.29 for its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.