Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Knight-Swift (KNX) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 93.7% versus 94.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Ratio: 95.8% compared to the 95% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics: 93.7% versus 94.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 92.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.5%.
  • Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $187.73 million versus $194.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.
  • Operating revenue- LTL: $321.54 million compared to the $316.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
  • Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Logistics: $167.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment: $278.90 million versus $273.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
  • Operating revenue- Intermodal: $99.04 million compared to the $99.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenue, excluding intersegment transactions- Logistics Segment: $167.99 million versus $156.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Knight-Swift here>>>

Shares of Knight-Swift have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise