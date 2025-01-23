We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed at $132.55, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Shares of the package delivery service have appreciated by 5.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Parcel Service in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.02%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.34 billion, indicating a 1.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Currently, United Parcel Service is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.2 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.99 for its industry.
Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.