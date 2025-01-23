We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4.44, indicating a +0.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.28%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 64.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $54.17 million, reflecting a 33.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BBAI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.