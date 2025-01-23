We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $23.89, demonstrating a +0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have depreciated by 2.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating an 82.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $89.61 million, reflecting a 45.05% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $397.65 million, indicating changes of -62.63% and -29.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dorian LPG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Dorian LPG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.