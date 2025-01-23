We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) reached $13.11, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.28%.
Shares of the automaker witnessed a gain of 1.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 0.15% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $171.21 billion, signifying shifts of -58.48% and -16.53%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.82% lower. At present, Stellantis boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.83, so one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.78.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.