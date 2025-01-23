We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CRH (CRH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw CRH (CRH - Free Report) ending at $100.33, denoting a +1.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
The building material company's shares have seen an increase of 4.79% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 14.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.27 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.38% increase. Right now, CRH possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CRH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.
One should further note that CRH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.