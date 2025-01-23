We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wingstop (WING) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) closed at $283.58, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.
The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 3.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 34.38% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $165.05 million, reflecting a 29.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wingstop has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.66 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.
Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.