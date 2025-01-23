Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4,619.21, demonstrating a -1.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.28%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a loss of 8.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $35.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.2 billion, up 8.65% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.32. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.93.

We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.


