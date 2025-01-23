Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vital Farms (VITL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Read MoreHide Full Article

Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.39, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 11.7% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $160.4 million, indicating a 18.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Vital Farms is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers