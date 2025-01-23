Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cadence (CADE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cadence (CADE - Free Report) reported $450.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1846.9%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457.2 million, representing a surprise of -1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent: 59.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 58.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $42.92 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.73 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $264.69 million compared to the $274.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $270.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $281.09 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $86.17 million versus $88.81 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $364.53 million compared to the $368.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $365.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $367.98 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $3.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 million.
  • Credit card, debit card and merchant fees: $12.66 million compared to the $12.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit Service charges: $18.69 million compared to the $18.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Cadence have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

