Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB - Free Report) reported $128.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.9 million, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -55.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Oak Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment: 1.4% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.31 billion versus $12.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.5% versus 67.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $30.59 million compared to the $29.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $97.47 million versus $96.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

