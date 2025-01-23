Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CVB Financial (CVBF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CVB Financial (CVBF - Free Report) reported $123.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.07 million, representing a surprise of -3.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 47.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 46.5%.
  • Total interest-earning assets: $13.96 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.20 billion.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $27.80 million compared to the $35.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $47.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.50 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $110.42 million versus $112.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.10 million versus $15.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $110.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.96 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.11 million.
  • Trust and investment services: $3.51 million compared to the $3.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for CVB Financial here>>>

Shares of CVB Financial have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

