Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alcoa (AA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alcoa (AA - Free Report) reported $3.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to -$0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion, representing a surprise of +2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina: $636 compared to the $625.59 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum: $3,006 versus $3,114.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Third-party alumina shipments in Tons: 2,289 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,127.75 Kmt.
  • Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons: 641 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 639.24 Kmt.
  • Total sales- Aluminum: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • Third-party sales- Bauxite: $128 million compared to the $105.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Third-party sales- Alumina: $1.47 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +87.8% change.
  • Intersegment sales- Aluminum: $4 million versus $4.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Total Third-party sales: $3.49 billion versus $3.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.3% change.
  • Intersegment sales- Alumina: $846 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $645.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +88.4%.
  • Total sales- Alumina: $2.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +80.3%.
  • Third-party sales- Aluminum: $1.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alcoa here>>>

Shares of Alcoa have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alcoa (AA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise