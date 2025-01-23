Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WesBanco (WSBC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) reported $162.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157 million, representing a surprise of +3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WesBanco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.2% compared to the 64.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income: $1.23 million compared to the $1.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $36.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.20 million.
Shares of WesBanco have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

