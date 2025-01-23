Back to top

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC - Free Report) reported $24.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.53 million, representing a surprise of -60.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 185.9% compared to the 67.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $7.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.42 billion.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $1.07 million versus $1.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: -$28.95 million versus $11.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $53.13 million versus $50.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wire transfer fees: $0.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million.
  • Mortgage servicing income net of impairment: $0.38 million compared to the $0.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.28 million compared to the $3.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $0.34 million versus $0.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fiduciary activities: $1.31 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Horizon Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

