Origin Bancorp (OBK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Origin Bancorp (OBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.02 million, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.42 billion compared to the $9.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $78.64 million compared to the $70.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) - FTE: 3.3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized): 0% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.21 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 83.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.9%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: -$0.33 million versus $15.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $78.35 million versus $72.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Origin Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

