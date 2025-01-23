Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) is a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) is a packaged food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

GSK plc (GSK - Free Report) is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

