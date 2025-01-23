Back to top

Company News for Jan 23, 2025

  • Comerica Incorporated ((CMA - Free Report) ) shares fell 5.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share.
  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company ((PG - Free Report) ) rose 1.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share.
  • Ally Financial Inc. ((ALLY - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
  • Amphenol Corporation ((APH - Free Report) ) shares rose 7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.78 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

