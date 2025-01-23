We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
DuPont MOLYKOTE HP-300 Grease Meets Hydrogen Purity Standards
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) announced that its MOLYKOTE HP-300 Grease was able to successfully meet strict hydrogen purity standards in accordance with ISO 14687:2019. This has helped DD’s MOLYKOTE HP-300 emerge as a solution that meets the rigorous demands of the hydrogen energy industry.
The grease underwent tests developed in collaboration with HyCentA Research GmbH. The lubricant testing procedures were well-aligned with the existing standards. For testing, the grease was exposed to hydrogen at a pressure of 700 bar, followed by a hydrogen gas and particle contamination analysis for several weeks. The results indicated that MOLYKOTE HP-300 did not significantly contaminate hydrogen.
As pure hydrogen can be easily contaminated once it is exposed to enable contact, the necessity for critical testing arises. It also ensures compatibility with critical hydrogen applications. Meeting the standards support MOLYKOTE HP-300 as a potential lubricant solution for hydrogen-exposed components.
Additionally, the testing has also shown MOLYKOTE HP-300’s ability to provide resistance against hydrogen and many chemicals while providing excellent low-temperature (-40 °C) performance. This has allowed DuPont to advance cleaner energy solutions.
DD stock has gained 3.9% in the past year against the 3.7% decline of the industry.
DD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Methanex Corp. (MEOH - Free Report) . While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MEOH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%. NGVT’s shares have gained 7.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. CRS’ shares have soared 216.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.49 per share. MEOH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 100.9%. The stock has gained 10.1% in the past year.