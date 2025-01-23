If You Invested $1000 in NetApp a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in NetApp (
NTAP Quick Quote NTAP - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NTAP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? NetApp's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at NetApp's main business drivers.
NetApp provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. The San Jose, CA based company assists enterprises in managing multiple clouds environments, adopting next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Kubernetes, and contemporary databases, and navigating the complexity brought about by the quick development of data and cloud usage.
NetApp reported revenues of $6.27 billion in fiscal 2024. The company derived 90% of revenues from the Hybrid Cloud segment and the remaining from the Public Cloud Segment. Hybrid Cloud offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that assist customers to transforming their traditional data centers into modern data centers with the help of cloud. Under this segment, the company offers intelligent data management software which includes NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, and NetApp Astra, etc. Customers using NetApp Fabric Attached Storage (FAS) Arrays benefit from a combination of capacity and performance when using either hybrid-flash or disc drive configurations. FAS systems are ideal for secondary storage targets for disaster recovery, backup, and tiering. The Hybrid Cloud also offers storage solution which includes NetApp All-Flash FAS (AFF A-Series), NetApp QLC-Flash FAS (AFF C-Series) and NetApp StorageGRID etc. Public Cloud offers a portfolio of products delivered primarily as-a-service, along with associated support. This portfolio includes cloud storage and data services and cloud operations services. The company’s cloud operations services include NetApp Cloud Insights, Spot by NetApp and Instaclustr platform. Apart from these, NetApp also offers support, consulting and training services. The company markets and distributes products worldwide through a direct sales force, and an ecosystem of partners, including the leading cloud providers. On a geographical basis, NetApp generated 51% of revenues in fiscal 2024 from the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), 34% from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the remaining 15% from Asia Pacific (APAC). NetApp faces stiff competition from companies like HP, Dell, IBM and Oracle. Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in NetApp ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $3,178.27, or a gain of 217.83%, as of January 23, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 195% and the price of gold increased 104.81% over the same time frame in comparison.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for NTAP.
NetApp is set to gain from demand across the all-flash portfolio and growth in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services. Strength in its Keystone as-a-service offering is aiding its RPO. Driven by momentum across flash, block, AI and cloud storage solutions, management has tweaked its guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects revenues to be in the $6.54-$6.74 billion band compared with the prior view of $6.48-$6.68 billion. We expect total revenues for the fiscal third quarter and fiscal 2025 to be $1,685.4 million and $6,642.0 million, up 4.9% and 6% year over year, respectively. However, free cash flow for fiscal 2025 is expected to be slightly low on a year-over-year basis due to SSD-related cash outflows. A weak macro backdrop and subdued IT spending amid stiff rivalry in the all-flash business pose headwinds.
Shares have gained 6.07% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
