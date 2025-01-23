See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Here's Why Range Resources Stock is an Attractive Investment Bet
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) is expected to see earnings growth of almost 37% in 2025.
What's Favoring RRC Stock?
In its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected 2025 Henry Hub spot natural gas at $3.10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a jump from last year's historically low average mark of $2.20 per MMBtu. The rising price of the commodity reflects growing demand following the increase in the export of liquefied natural gas. This can benefit Range Resources, an upstream energy player, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
RRC, a leading natural gas exploration and production company, has decades of low-risk drilling inventory in Appalachia, brightening its production outlook. The company has lower well costs per lateral foot than many other upstream players.
The exploration and production player also focuses on strengthening its balance sheet. Over the past several years, Range Resources has consistently reduced its net debt load. Moreover, the company has the lowest emission intensity among the upstream companies in the United States.
Thus, the overall business outlook for RRC, which relies heavily on oil and natural gas prices, appears largely positive. Similarly, other major exploration and production companies, such as ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) , and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , also depend primarily on commodity prices.
ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook on decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents the company’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.
Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the exploration and production company will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes.
Matador Resources has a strong footprint in the prolific Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin.