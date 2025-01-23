Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stay Ahead of the Game With Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Sales- Packaging' will reach $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Sales- Corporate and Other' reaching $37.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +117% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Sales- Paper' should come in at $149.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging' will reach $314.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $265 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Paper' to come in at $36.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.70 million in the same quarter last year.

