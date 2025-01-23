We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stryker (SYK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Stryker (SYK - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.35 billion, increasing 9.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Stryker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine' of $2.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' at $3.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' will reach $673.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine' will reach $337.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- International' stands at $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' will likely reach $4.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- United States' to come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' to reach $686.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' should come in at $493.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' will reach $292.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine- International' should arrive at $90.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- International' reaching $755.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Stryker have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.