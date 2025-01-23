We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Paccar (PCAR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, indicating a decline of 37.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.44 billion, representing a decrease of 13.4% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Paccar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' will likely reach $1.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will reach $5.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- Other' of $13.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' should arrive at $524.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truck deliveries - Total' reaching 42,326. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 51,100.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Truck deliveries - Other' will reach 8,463. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,100.
Analysts expect 'Truck deliveries - Europe' to come in at 10,316. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,900 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' to reach 23,547. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28,100 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' at $109.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $113 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Pretax Profit- Parts' stands at $393.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $432.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Pretax Profit- Truck' will reach $622.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $996.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Paccar here>>>
Shares of Paccar have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PCAR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>