Ahead of Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.8%. Revenues are expected to be $9.31 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Starbucks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' will likely reach $7.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Other' should arrive at $499.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' stands at $467.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- North America' will reach $7.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- International' to come in at $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth' should come in at -5.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth' to reach -5.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Stores' at 40,646. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 38,587.
Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will reach -4.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Stores - International' reaching 22,096. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20,656.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Stores - North America' of 17,292. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,931 in the same quarter of the previous year.
