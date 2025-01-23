Back to top

Countdown to Chubb (CB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Chubb (CB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 34.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.49 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chubb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines' to reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income- Overseas General' should arrive at $295.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Reinsurance- Net investment income' reaching $66.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance' stands at $228.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and loss expense ratio' at 61.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined ratio' of 88.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.5% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' will likely reach 98.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 105.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 94.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 85.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.4% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 64.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.9%.

Analysts expect 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' to come in at 86.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should come in at 50.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.3%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Chubb have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, CB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


