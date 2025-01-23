We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Chubb (CB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Chubb (CB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 34.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.49 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chubb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines' to reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income- Overseas General' should arrive at $295.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Reinsurance- Net investment income' reaching $66.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance' stands at $228.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and loss expense ratio' at 61.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.8%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined ratio' of 88.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.5% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' will likely reach 98.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 105.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 94.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.4% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 85.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.4% in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 64.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.9%.
Analysts expect 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' to come in at 86.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.9% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should come in at 50.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.3%.
Over the past month, shares of Chubb have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, CB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.