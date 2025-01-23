Back to top

Logitech (LOGI) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.24 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Logitech metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Pointing Devices' at $205.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos' to come in at $227.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Webcams' of $82.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Headsets' to reach $41.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Video Collaboration' should arrive at $163.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Gaming' stands at $402.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Other' reaching $42.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Tablet Accessories' will likely reach $66.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Logitech shares have recorded returns of +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LOGI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


