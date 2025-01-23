We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.84 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kimberly-Clark metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Personal Care' will reach $2.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- K-C Professional' of $738.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' will likely reach $11.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer Tissue' should come in at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Outside North America' stands at $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $2.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change' at 2.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' should arrive at 2.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Personal Care - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach 4.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.
Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Personal Care' to come in at $464.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $429 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- K-C Professional' will reach $150.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $151 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Consumer Tissue' reaching $264.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $269 million.
Kimberly-Clark shares have witnessed a change of -4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>