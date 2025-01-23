We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Axos Financial (AX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $303.03 million, down 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Axos Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio' to reach 48.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34.5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $22.93 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.12 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-performing loans' of $178.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $122.51 million.
Analysts expect 'Total Non-performing Assets' to come in at $196.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $129.83 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $272.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $228.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $31.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Banking and service fees' will reach $9.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Axos Financial shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.