Unveiling Qorvo (QRVO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $901.32 million, down 16.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Qorvo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- HPA' at $168.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- ACG' of $611.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- CSG' reaching $121.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Qorvo shares have recorded returns of +21.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QRVO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>