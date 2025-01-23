We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
UMB (UMBF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial (UMBF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $414.06 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UMB metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)' stands at 60.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to reach $41.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.30 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 8.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.5% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' should arrive at 13.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.9%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $150.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bankcard fees' should come in at $22.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $20.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Trust and securities processing' to come in at $74.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $254.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $230.52 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Brokerage fees' will reach $15.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.44 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Trading and investment banking' at $6.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.75 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of UMB have returned +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, UMBF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.