Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Littelfuse (LFUS) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $524.33 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Littelfuse metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Industrial' to come in at $79.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Electronics' of $277.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Transportation' to reach $163.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income / (loss)- Electronic' should come in at $42.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.55 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income / (loss)- Industrial' will reach $12.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.35 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income / (loss)- Transportation' at $11.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.62 million.

Shares of Littelfuse have demonstrated returns of -1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LFUS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


