Ahead of F5 (FFIV) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, F5 Networks (FFIV - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $715.77 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain F5 metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $394.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Products' should come in at $321.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net product revenues- Software' will reach $185.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net product revenues- Systems' reaching $134.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of F5 have experienced a change of +6.2% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FFIV is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.


